EC can postpone elections sitting anywhere: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said the election commission can suspend an election from anywhere if they deem necessary.

The CEC made this comment on the suspended by-election of Gaibandha-5 constituency at a press briefing in Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital on Thursday.

The constituency of Gaibandha-5 fell vacant after the death of deputy speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah.