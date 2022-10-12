Local AL protests postponement of by-polls

The commission monitors the situation in the by-election to Gaibandha-5 constituency from the EC office through CCTV cameras.

The CEC said EC officials had monitored the election uninterruptedly since 8:00am, but high officials of the EC informed him about 12:30pm that CCTV connections have been disconnected at many voting centres.

Around 3:00pm, a demonstration rally was brought out from Fulchhari upazila premises. The procession, led by the upazila parished (UP) chairman GM Salim Parvez, marched down different roads and burnt tyres at upazila premises.

Then, a rally was held there with the participation of AL leaders and activists.