Khaleda Zia at Senakunja reception

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia attended the reception held at Senakunja on Armed Forces Day. She arrived at Dhaka Cantonment’s Senakunja at 3:35pm on Thursday.

Sources said when Khaleda Zia arrived at Senakunja, the Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-uz-Zaman, the Chief of Navy, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, and the Chief of Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan greeted her.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia left her residence 'Firoza' in Gulshan at around 3:30pm to attend the reception at Senakunja. She was accompanied by her younger son, the late Arafat Rahman Koko's wife, Sharmila Rahman.