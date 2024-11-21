Armed Forces Day
Khaleda Zia at Senakunja reception
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia attended the reception held at Senakunja on Armed Forces Day. She arrived at Dhaka Cantonment’s Senakunja at 3:35pm on Thursday.
Sources said when Khaleda Zia arrived at Senakunja, the Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-uz-Zaman, the Chief of Navy, Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, and the Chief of Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmud Khan greeted her.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia left her residence 'Firoza' in Gulshan at around 3:30pm to attend the reception at Senakunja. She was accompanied by her younger son, the late Arafat Rahman Koko's wife, Sharmila Rahman.
Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, told Prothom Alo that upon arriving at Senakunja and taking her seat, Khaleda Zia exchanged pleasantries with Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir had arrived at the reception earlier, and upon seeing Khaleda Zia, he was moved to tears.
The reception at Senakunja was also attended by several prominent figures, including Gono Forum founder Dr. Kamal Hossain, BNP standing committee members including Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Abdul Moyeen Khan, as well as leaders from various political parties.
This year, on Armed Forces Day, Khaleda Zia, acting chairman Tarique Rahman, secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and 26 other BNP leaders were invited to the Senakunja reception.