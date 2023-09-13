15 die of dengue in 24 hrs, 2,944 hospitalised

Some 15 people have succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday. With the latest ones, the death toll rose to 767 this year.
Besides, a total of 2,944 people – 823 in Dhaka and remaining 2,121 outside the capital – have been admitted to different hospitals during the 24-hour period, according to the health directorate.
The current month – September – registered as many as 174 deaths in only 13 days.
August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since the dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country, and 342 dengue-related deaths.