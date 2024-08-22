Grameenphone provides free 10 minutes, 500 MB internet to flood victims
Grameenphone, the country’s leading mobile phone operator, is providing free 10 minutes and 500 MB of internet to help maintain emergency communication with everyone in flood-affected areas of Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Khagrachhari, Habiganj, and Brahmanbaria.
Customers can avail of the free minutes and internet by dialing *121*5050#, which will be valid for three days, says a media release.
Regarding this initiative, Sharfuddin Ahmed Chowdhury, head of communications of Grameenphone said, “Driven by our responsibility towards the society, we are offering free minutes and internet. As always, Grameenphone stands beside the people in need. Our teams are working tirelessly to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in flood-affected areas.”