Grameenphone provides free 10 minutes, 500 MB internet to flood victims

Grameenphone, the country’s leading mobile phone operator, is providing free 10 minutes and 500 MB of internet to help maintain emergency communication with everyone in flood-affected areas of Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Moulvibazar, Khagrachhari, Habiganj, and Brahmanbaria.

Customers can avail of the free minutes and internet by dialing *121*5050#, which will be valid for three days, says a media release.