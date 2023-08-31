Bangladesh-Saudi JV company to set up 300 MW solar power plant at Rampal

A joint-venture company of Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will set up a 300 MW solar power plant in a location by the Rampal coal-fired power plant, reports news agency UNB.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved a proposal in this regard on Wednesday in a virtual meeting with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

The Power Division placed the unsolicited proposal on behalf of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) in the meeting.