Bangladesh ‘pearl of Bay of Bengal, important country in South Asia’: New Chinese envoy

Yao thanked and paid a tribute to Bangladeshi friends from all walks of life for their kind help and stern support for the betterment of Bangladesh-China relations.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation has been developing fast and steadily, he said.

“We keep enhancing mutual political trust, proactively synergize development strategies, promote cooperation in all fields, understand and support each other on core interests and major concerns, and jointly uphold international justice and true multilateralism,” said the envoy.

Acknowledging that China has embarked on a new journey toward a modern socialist country in all respects while Bangladesh is striving with no effort spared for the splendid dream of “Sonar Bangla” by following the country’s Vision 2041 perspective plan, the envoy said their common goals would definitely bring about more powerful dynamics, more vigorous vitality, and an even brighter future for the bilateral relations.