Commitment to address security and other challenges

Takagi Kei said, Japan has decided to provide Bangladesh and other like-minded countries of the Indian Ocean region with support under OSA (Official Security Assistance) in order to bolster the security of the region. This is a new initiative. He said, "Alongside strengthening our economic activities, this region must certainly be safe and stable."

Speaking at the same session, Australia's assistant minister for foreign affairs Tim Watts said that Australia is strengthening its diplomatic relations with the countries of the Indian Ocean region. He said Australia wants to establish a rules-based, free and open Indian Ocean region, which is very important for geostrategic and economic regions. He placed importance on building up a peaceful and planned region by setting up an extensive and effective regional framework.

Also speaking at this session were the UAE assistant minister for economic and commercial trade affairs Saeed Mubarak al-Hajeri, Iran's foreign ministry advisor Sayed Rasul Musavi and Vietnam's deputy foreign minister Do Hung Viet.

Earlier the second session was moderated by member of the India Foundation's board of directors, MJ Akbar.

In her virtual presentation at the session, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said, "Through our work with the US Congress on regional maritime initiative, we want to provide funds of USD 6 million for partnership with Bangladesh, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka. These funds will boost the capacity to apply laws in the South Asian sub-region of the Indian Ocean." She said that partnership is vital for maritime security and that they wanted to put India's leadership in the forefront particularly to resist piracy, inspection of the specialised economic zones, and disaster management.