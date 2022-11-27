37 farmers including 12 arrested get bail in loan related case

Court sources said Bangladesh Samabaya Bank gave loans of Tk 25,000-40,000 each to 37 farmers in 2016. In 2021, the banks the manager at the time Syed Mozammel Haque Mahmud filed a case against the 37 on loan default charges.

Later, on 23 November, the Pabna senior judicial magistrate issued arrest warrant against them. Among the 37 accused, police arrested 12 marginal farmers as of 25 November and sent them to jail.

Farmers and their families claimed most of the borrowers repaid their loans within a year of taking the loan and they have the deposit slips. But the field level officers of the bank embezzled the money. That’s why they have been facing this harassment.