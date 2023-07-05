Conference for recognition of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide held at European Parliament

Global Human Rights Defence, an international human rights organisation, recently hosted a conference titled “The Forgotten Genocide Bangladesh 1971” at the European Parliament. The mood of the event was that the true nature of the atrocities committed by the Pakistan Army and its local collaborators 52 years ago can no longer be ignored. International recognition is the next step, writes Political Editor Nick Powell at EU Reporter.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Wednesday tweeted the article, titled “A cause whose time has come: Recognition of the 1971 Bangladesh Genocide.”

In 1971, the deaths of three million people, rape of more than 200,000 women, 10 million people who fled for their lives and took refuge in India, and the 30 million who were internally displaced, shocked many people around the world, according to the article.

The attempt by the Pakistan military to destroy Bengalis as a people during Bangladesh’s war for independence was recognised, at least by some, for what it was. The headline in the London Sunday Times read simply “Genocide”.