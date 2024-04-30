Heatstroke claims 7 lives between in 7 days

Seven people died from heatstroke and five others were hospitalised across the country between 22 April and 28 April, according to the Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The control room started collecting data on heatstroke patients last week.

According to the DGHS, a person suffering from heatstroke has a body temperature over 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, shows symptoms of vomiting, breathes heavily, and may or may not sweat.

The skin may turn hot and dry or show dampness. The patient’s behaviour may show inconsistency, he/she mumbles and even becomes senseless.

Data from the control room shows one each died from heatstroke in Chuadanga, Khulna, Habiganj, Rajbari, Jhenaidah, Lalmonirhat and Bandarban. All of the deceased are male and aged between 32 and 79 and they are from rural areas.