Draft contract to invite int’l bidding for offshore gas exploration approved

The government had last amended the Model PSC in mid-2019, whereby the price of gas for any participating IOC, that is, the price at which they would sell the gas to the government, was raised to USD 5.5 per MCF for shallow water blocks, and USD 7.25 per MCF for gas extracted from its deep sea blocks.

The source also informed that the new proposal has been prepared as per the recommendations of a Scottish consultancy firm, Wood Mackenzie, which was appointed last year to work out the new plan for Petrobangla to attract international bidding from IOCs.

Talking to reporters, Petrobangla Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker recently said the organisation has forwarded its proposal along with the Scottish consultancy firm’s recommendation to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, seeking its approval for the plan.

Another senior official of Petrobangla also said that as soon as the Cabinet body approves the proposal, the organisation will invite international bidding within two months. “In this case, we hope we can go for bidding within this year,” he told UNB preferring anonymity.

He said previously many IOCs were reluctant to participate in bidding for exploration due to the price offered by Bangladesh.