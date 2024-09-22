26 youth sent to Libya instead of Italy, 25 families bankrupt after falling prey to middlemen

Elderly Enamul Haque collected Tk 12,00,000 by saving and selling agricultural land and he borrowed another Tk 12,00,000.

With expectations of changing his family's fortunes, he spent a total of Tk 22,00,000 to send his two sons to Italy through a middleman.

The broker promised that they would go to Italy but instead sent them to Libya, where they were detained and tortured, leading to financial extortion. For a year, the family has had no contact with the two sons.

This is the plight of Enamul Haque's family from Laluartuk village in Goalnagar union.

The broker's network sent 26 young men from 25 families in Laluartukh, Dakshindia, Goalnagar, and Ratani village in Kishoreganj's Ashotogram union to Libya under the pretext of sending them to Italy.

Each family paid Tk 1.1 million for this venture. Although nine young men have returned to the country after suffering abuse and harassment, others remain either imprisoned or missing. The 25 families have been left impoverished after falling prey to the middlemen. Relatives have also organised a human chain in the area demanding justice and compensation.