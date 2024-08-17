Dr Yunus joins Voice of Global South Summit virtually

Interim Government Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has said they must place the youth and students, who constitute a significant portion of the Global South’s population, at the heart of their strategies.

"Two thirds of our population are youth. They are the most powerful segment of society. They are different. They are committed to creating a new world," he said while speaking at the inaugural “Leaders’ Session” of the third “Voice of Global South Summit” on Saturday.

Joining the Summit virtually from Dhaka, Prof Yunus Yunus, who was awarded the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for his work developing microcredit markets, said the youth and students are capable and they are technologically far ahead of the previous generation.

"They can make all the impossible possible. They are entrepreneurial. Jobs they want, not because they enjoy it but because there is nothing else available, just because they are prepared by an education system in all our countries to get ready for jobs," Prof Yunus said.

Prof Yunus, known as the “banker to the poorest of the poor” said their creative capacities are forgotten.