Intensify drive against food hoarding, fake currency: PM to RAB

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the RAB to further strengthen their drives against food hoarding and the circulation of counterfeit currencies ahead of Ramadan and Eid, along with taking tougher legal action against militancy, terrorism, drug abuse, and teenagers' gang culture.

"Some of our unscrupulous traders keep hoarding the commodities, which we require the most during the month of Ramadan, and exercise other unethical tactics to increase their prices (to make more profit). You have to take appropriate measures against them," she said.

The Prime Minister said they even become more profit-mongers, forgetting that Ramadan is a month of self-constraint from doing all bad things.

She was addressing a function as the chief guest, marking the 20th founding anniversary of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at its headquarters here.

Mentioning that the circulation of fake currencies usually increases ahead of Eid, she said, surveillance has to be enhanced further ahead of Eid to this end."

"RAB personnel have to continue the drives against counterfeit currencies," she said.