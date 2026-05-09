Can NCP progress while remaining aligned with Jamaat?

The National Citizen Party (NCP), formed through the July mass uprising, had raised hopes among many. However, ahead of the election, the party faced an internal crisis over forming an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Several leaders also left the party. Questions later emerged during NCP meetings about how long the alliance with Jamaat would continue after the election. So far, however, indications suggest that the NCP intends to continue alongside Jamaat.

Party leaders argue that the NCP has not yet developed the organisational strength necessary to operate independently within just one year. That, in turn, has raised another question: can the NCP establish a distinct political identity in this way?