Rangamati hills and lakes at risk due to resorts built without approval
Resorts are rapidly emerging around Kaptai Lake, the largest lake in the country, without approval from the Rangamati district administration, Rangamati Hill District Council, Department of Environment, or Fire Service.
Not just around Kaptai Lake, but resorts along the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati are also being built without following regulations. Such unregulated construction is harming the lake’s environment, increasing the risk of landslides, and posing serious fire hazards.
Neither the district administration, district council, Department of Environment, nor Fire Service has an exact list of how many resorts have been established in and around Rangamati Sadar and its surrounding upazilas. However, conversations with resort owners and fire service officials reveal that over the past 5 to 10 years, at least 20 resorts have been built—15 around Kaptai Lake and five along the Karnaphuli River.
Kaptai Lake was created by constructing dam along the Karnaphuli River for hydroelectric power generation. Construction of the dam began in 1956 and was completed in 1962. The lake now spans 68,800 hectares and plays a vital role in electricity generation, fishing, and tourism.
On 17 September, 2022, Prothom Alo published a report titled “Kaptai Lake encroachment puts biodiversity at stake,” which highlighted encroachment issues. Nearly three years later, the situation remains largely unchanged, and the encroachers have not been evicted.
Conversations with resort owners and fire service officials reveal that over the past 5 to 10 years, at least 20 resorts have been built—15 around Kaptai Lake and five along the Karnaphuli River.
Unapproved, unplanned construction
According to Article 22 of the Hill District Council Act, 1989, local tourism in the hills falls under the jurisdiction of the Hill District Council. A circular signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Rangamati Hill District Council, Khandoker Mohammad Rezaul Karim, on 24 March stated that unauthorised commercial and tourism-related structures are being built in various parts of Rangamati district, including Sajek, without approval from the proper authorities. The council has instructed that no tourism-related commercial structures be built without its approval.
Rangamati Hill District Council Chairman Kazal Talukdar said he is unaware of past practices but from now on, all tourism infrastructure must be approved by the council.
Under Bangladesh’s Hotel and Restaurant Act and associated regulations, building a resort, rest house, guesthouse, motel, hotel, or restaurant requires a license from the district administration.
A senior official of the Rangamati district administration told Prothom Alo that none of the recently constructed resorts in Rangamati have obtained such licenses. This is because applicants would be unable to submit the required documents and approvals from other relevant agencies as mandated by law.
Asked why no action is being taken, the official said efforts are ongoing to bring tourism under regulatory oversight.
Three resort owners, speaking on condition of anonymity, said operating a business in the hills is extremely challenging due to various circumstances. Obtaining licenses and permits involves numerous bureaucratic hurdles, making many unwilling to pursue them.
Staying in the resorts built near Kaptai Lake and the Karnaphuli River is expensive. Guests must pay between Tk 2,000 and Tk 15,000 per night per room, depending on the resort.
Operating without environmental clearance
Resorts along the banks of the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai include Panorama Zoom Restaurant, Nisorgo Pod House, Banshree Tourism Complex, Chondrolok Camping Side Resort, and John Halder’s Resort. The last two are still under construction.
Resorts around Kaptai Lake include Bargi Lake Valley, Berainnya Resort, Borgang Resort, Izor Resort, Rainnya Tugun Eco Resort, Gang Sabrang, Zoomking Eco Resort, Reng Lake Beach Resort, Polwel Park and Cottage, Ranga Dwip Resort, Wild Wood Island Resort, Hillview Resort, Mayabi Island Resort, Nilanjana Boat Club and Resort, and Bagan Bilash Eco Resort.
Of these 20 resorts, only Polwel Park and Cottage, Panorama Zoom Restaurant, and Nisorgo Pod House have obtained environmental clearance, said Md Muminul Islam, assistant director at the Department of Environment’s Rangamati office. He added that notices will be sent to the rest instructing them to obtain clearance.
In many cases, instead of complying, resorts are being built by cutting into hills and occupying riverbanks—acts that have prompted the Department of Environment to issue notices to at least three under-construction resorts: Chondrolok Camping Side Resort in Shilchhari, Kaptai Kayak Club, and John Halder’s Resort. Chondrolok’s owner, Md Arif Hasan, denied the allegation of hill-cutting.
As per the conditions of environmental clearance, businesses must not pollute air, soil, water, or cause noise pollution. Single-use plastics (like disposable plates, cups, food containers, plastic bags, etc.) are also prohibited.
On 9 July, the reporter visited five resorts along Asambasti Road in Rangamati. At Borgang Resort, garbage—including plastic waste—was being dumped into a ravine. Berainnya Resort had a pit next to it filled with mixed waste and plastic.
Alok Brata Chakma, a partner at Ranga Dip Resort under Rangamati pourasava, said although environmental clearance is technically required, he is not aware of any resorts having obtained it. He claimed they do not pollute the environment and instead burn waste in designated areas.
They’re building resorts however they please. Such unplanned development increases the risk of landslides and fire hazards. It also puts the natural beauty and biodiversity of the hills at serious risk.Muhammad Rashidul Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning at CUET
Fire safety ignored
According to the Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence Office, only seven resorts have obtained fire safety clearance: Bargi Lake Valley, Berainnya, Izor, Rainnya Tugun, Ranga Dip, Nilanjana, and Borgang.
One of the key conditions of fire clearance is conducting regular fire drills. Each cottage or room must have a 5-kg fire extinguisher. However, on 9 July, no fire extinguishers were found outside any cottages at the five resorts visited on Asambasti Road.
Tanoy Dewan, president of the Rangamati Resort Owners’ Association, told Prothom Alo that fire service vehicles cannot access the locations where their resorts are built. So, he asked, what is the point of spending money on certificates?
Commenting on the situation, Muhammad Rashidul Hasan, dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Planning at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), said resort construction in the hills has become environmentally destructive.
“They’re building resorts however they please,” he said. “Such unplanned development increases the risk of landslides and fire hazards. It also puts the natural beauty and biodiversity of the hills at serious risk.”