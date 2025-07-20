Rangamati hills and lakes at risk due to resorts built without approval

Resorts are rapidly emerging around Kaptai Lake, the largest lake in the country, without approval from the Rangamati district administration, Rangamati Hill District Council, Department of Environment, or Fire Service.

Not just around Kaptai Lake, but resorts along the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila of Rangamati are also being built without following regulations. Such unregulated construction is harming the lake’s environment, increasing the risk of landslides, and posing serious fire hazards.

Neither the district administration, district council, Department of Environment, nor Fire Service has an exact list of how many resorts have been established in and around Rangamati Sadar and its surrounding upazilas. However, conversations with resort owners and fire service officials reveal that over the past 5 to 10 years, at least 20 resorts have been built—15 around Kaptai Lake and five along the Karnaphuli River.

Kaptai Lake was created by constructing dam along the Karnaphuli River for hydroelectric power generation. Construction of the dam began in 1956 and was completed in 1962. The lake now spans 68,800 hectares and plays a vital role in electricity generation, fishing, and tourism.

On 17 September, 2022, Prothom Alo published a report titled “Kaptai Lake encroachment puts biodiversity at stake,” which highlighted encroachment issues. Nearly three years later, the situation remains largely unchanged, and the encroachers have not been evicted.