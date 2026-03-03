Corruption in procurement was beyond my jurisdiction: Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan

Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan made the remarks today, Tuesday, on the fifth day of his cross-examination in a crimes-against-humanity case filed against former army officer Ziaul Ahsan over the alleged enforced disappearances and killings of more than a hundred people during the tenure of the Awami League government.

He was questioned today by defence lawyer Abul Hasan.

Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan served as army chief from 15 June 2012 to 24 June 2015 during the previous Awami League government.

Responding to another question, the former army chief said, “There were many senior officers in the Engineering Corps. However, I do not recall their names. I did not take any legal action against any officers by identifying sources of illegal income, because that was outside my jurisdiction.”