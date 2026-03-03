Corruption in procurement was beyond my jurisdiction: Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan
During cross-examination by defence counsel, former army chief General (Retd) Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan said, “There was corruption related to procurement during my tenure as army chief. However, as it fell outside my jurisdiction, I did not conduct any investigation into the matter.”
In response to another question, he stated, “It is not true that I refrained from investigating procurement-related corruption because I myself was involved in it.”
Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan made the remarks today, Tuesday, on the fifth day of his cross-examination in a crimes-against-humanity case filed against former army officer Ziaul Ahsan over the alleged enforced disappearances and killings of more than a hundred people during the tenure of the Awami League government.
He was questioned today by defence lawyer Abul Hasan.
Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan served as army chief from 15 June 2012 to 24 June 2015 during the previous Awami League government.
Responding to another question, the former army chief said, “There were many senior officers in the Engineering Corps. However, I do not recall their names. I did not take any legal action against any officers by identifying sources of illegal income, because that was outside my jurisdiction.”
The Awami League government fell on 5 August 2024 following a mass uprising. Three days later, on 8 August 2024, an interim government assumed office. In connection with the alleged enforced disappearances and killings of over a hundred individuals during the Awami League’s rule, a case of crimes against humanity was filed against former army officer Ziaul Ahsan before the reconstituted International Crimes Tribunal.
Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan testified as the first witness in the case on 8 and 9 February. After concluding his testimony on 9 February, he was initially cross-examined by the defence. He was subsequently questioned in three further phases on 18 and 23 February, and on 2 March.
The trial is currently underway at International Crimes Tribunal-1. The three-member tribunal is headed by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder with justice Md Shafiqul Alam Mahmud and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury serving as members.
Ziaul Ahsan, the sole accused in the case, has been arrested and is currently in custody. He was produced before the tribunal today.