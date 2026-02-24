MI acts under army chief’s control, deviation occurred during my tenure: Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan

Although Military Intelligence (MI) operates directly under the control of the chief of army staff, a deviation occurred during the tenure of former army chief General (retd.) Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan.

He made this statement while responding to cross-examination by defence counsel in a crimes against humanity case before the International Crimes Tribunal.

Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan stated, “Military Intelligence (MI) remains directly under the control of the chief of army staff. However, during my tenure as army chief, a deviation occurred. Under the influence of Ziaul Ahsan (former Major General), my Director of Military Intelligence (DMI), Brigadier General Jaglul, was posted elsewhere against my wishes.”