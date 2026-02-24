Cross-examination
MI acts under army chief’s control, deviation occurred during my tenure: Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan
Former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan was cross-examined by defence counsel in a case against former army officer Ziaul Ahsan.
Although Military Intelligence (MI) operates directly under the control of the chief of army staff, a deviation occurred during the tenure of former army chief General (retd.) Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan.
He made this statement while responding to cross-examination by defence counsel in a crimes against humanity case before the International Crimes Tribunal.
Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan stated, “Military Intelligence (MI) remains directly under the control of the chief of army staff. However, during my tenure as army chief, a deviation occurred. Under the influence of Ziaul Ahsan (former Major General), my Director of Military Intelligence (DMI), Brigadier General Jaglul, was posted elsewhere against my wishes.”
The tribunal is trying Ziaul Ahsan in a crimes against humanity case filed over the enforced disappearance and killing of more than 100 individuals during the rule of the Awami League government.
Defence counsel Aminul Gani cross-examined Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan for the third consecutive day yesterday, Monday.
Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan, appearing as the first witness in the case, gave his testimony on 8 and 9 February.
After he concluded his testimony on 9 February, defence counsel conducted the first round of cross-examination. They questioned him again on 18 February. Defence counsel will cross-examine him again on 1 March.
International Crimes Tribunal-1 is hearing the case. Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder leads the three-member tribunal, and justice Md Shafiqul Alam Mahmud and judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury serve as the other members.
Ziaul Ahsan, the sole accused in the case, remains in custody. Authorities produced him before the tribunal yesterday, Monday.
In response to a question during cross-examination, former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan stated, “After considering information I received from various sources regarding Ziaul Ahsan, I reached the conclusion that he is a serial killer.”
He clarified that the information he received from various sources was not in written form. In response to another question, he said that after learning that Ziaul Ahsan was a “serial killer”, he did not take any written action because Ziaul operated outside his control.
He added that he had assigned then Brigadier General Jaglul and then Brigadier General Fazle to advise Ziaul to refrain from wrongdoing.
However, he did not issue any written instructions assigning them this responsibility. He never summoned Ziaul personally. Ziaul met him once or twice.
Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan also stated during cross-examination that he did not order any investigation into allegations against Ziaul Ahsan while he served as army chief from 15 June 2012 to 24 June 2015.
He explained that during this period Ziaul did not remain under the control of the army chief.
He attempted to bring him back into the Army, but he could not do so. He cannot submit any documentary evidence to support this claim at present.
In response to another question, former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan said that although officers senior to him were serving in the force at the time, the authorities appointed him as army chief.
He does not consider this a deviation from the rules because seniority alone does not determine promotion.
Appointment of Tajul Islam cancelled, Aminul Islam new chief prosecutor
The authorities have removed Mohammad Tajul Islam from the position of chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal and have appointed advocate Md Aminul Islam as the new chief prosecutor.
The legislative and parliamentary affairs division of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification in this regard on Monday.
The newly appointed chief prosecutor, Aminul Islam, will receive the same rank, salary, allowances and other benefits as the attorney general. Aminul Islam is an advocate of the Supreme Court.
He previously served as vice-president of the central committee of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum.
Following the fall of the Awami League government during the July mass uprising, the interim government assumed office on 8 August 2024.
Within one month, on 5 September 2024, the authorities appointed Supreme Court advocate Tajul Islam as chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal.
After the issuance of the notification appointing the new chief prosecutor, Aminul Islam arrived at the tribunal premises at around 2.00 pm yesterday, Monday and went directly to the office of the chief prosecutor.
At that time, Tajul Islam was seated in the chief prosecutor’s chair, and Aminul Islam took a seat opposite him. Aminul Islam later greeted Tajul Islam with flowers.
The outgoing and incoming chief prosecutors completed the signing of the necessary documents. Tajul Islam then seated Aminul Islam in the chief prosecutor’s chair.
After assuming office, Aminul Islam addressed a briefing at the tribunal premises yesterday, Monday afternoon.
He stated, “Those who have committed no wrongdoing will not face any harassment through prosecution. We will conduct proceedings in accordance with the law. We will hold no malice towards anyone. However, those who are genuine offenders must receive the punishment they deserve.”
‘I am leaving with satisfaction’: Tajul Islam
After the cancellation of his appointment as chief prosecutor, Tajul Islam spoke to journalists at the tribunal premises on Monday afternoon.
He stated, “I am leaving with satisfaction. During my tenure, everyone assisted me. I hope that the incoming chief prosecutor will receive the same cooperation and will also succeed. Together, we will move Bangladesh forward.”
Tajul Islam further stated that when any political government or newly elected government assumes office, it naturally appoints individuals of its choice to various state positions.
He described this as a normal practice and added that there is no cause for concern regarding the tribunal’s judicial proceedings.