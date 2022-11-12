PM inaugurates construction of Tk 175b Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway

It will connect up to Kutubkhali under Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka.

Over 40 million people from 30 districts including the North Bengal will be benefited from the expressway as it will make transportation of people and goods easier and quicker while it would help cut traffic congestion.

The expressway project document forecasts a 0.217 per cent boost of the country's gross domestic product.

China will provide the maximum fund of the total project cost.

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader and Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming spoke at the function moderated by PM's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus.