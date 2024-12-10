Indian Coast Guard seizes 2 trawlers with 79 Bangladeshi sailors

The Indian Coast Guard has seized two trawlers with 79 Bangladeshi sailors while they were fishing at the end of Bangladesh’s territorial waters.

They were taken away by the Indian Coast Guard from near the Heron Point area in Khulna at around 10:00 am Monday, confirmed the owners and the shipping department.

The two vessels are FV Laila -2 owned by the SR Fishing and FB Meghna-5 owned by C and F Agro Limited.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, C and F Agro Limited executive director Suman Sen said two trawlers have been fishing within a nautical mile of the country’s water territory for the last 10 days.

However, on Monday, the Indian Coast Guard seized the two boats with the sailors on board at around 10:00am.