Take the army back to the barracks: Retired army officers

Former army officialssaid that ‘initiatives have been taken to militarise the political crisis,’ and protested the move, as well as called for taking the army back to the barracks.

The former officials made the call at a press conference at the auditorium of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (RAOWA) in the capital’s Mohakhali on Sunday, on how to resolve the existing crisis. Former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan presented the keynote at the briefing.