Four remanded over rape of woman at JU

A court has granted remand for four, including a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), in connection with the rape of a woman on the Jahangirnagar University campus on Saturday night.

Rabeya Begum, senior judicial magistrate of Dhaka’s chief judicial magistrate court, passed the order on Sunday.

Masud Mia, Dhaka district police’s sub inspector of prosecution department, confirmed the development.

He said Ashulia police produced the four persons arrested over the rape incident on JU and sought seven day remand for them. The court granted three day remand for them after hearing.

Earlier, the police arrested four persons including a leader of BCL in connection with the rape.