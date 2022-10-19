Govt to procure 3.9m MTs refined fuel oil, 1.6m MTs crude oil

The government has approved separate proposals in principle to procure some 3860,000 metric tons of refined fuel oil and some 1600,000 metric tons of crude oil to meet the growing demand.

The approvals came from the 23rd meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) held virtually on Wednesday, with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Rahat Anwar said that the CCEA meeting approved a total of three proposals.