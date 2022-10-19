Bangladesh

Govt to procure 3.9m MTs refined fuel oil, 1.6m MTs crude oil

BSS
Representational image
The government has approved separate proposals in principle to procure some 3860,000 metric tons of refined fuel oil and some 1600,000 metric tons of crude oil to meet the growing demand.

The approvals came from the 23rd meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) held virtually on Wednesday, with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Rahat Anwar said that the CCEA meeting approved a total of three proposals.

He informed that following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would procure some 3860,000 metric tons of refined fuel oil on G to G basis for the year 2023 under the direct procurement method (DPM).

Anwar said BPC would procure another 1600,000 metric tons of crude oil under the DPM method from Saudi ARAMCO, Saudi Arabia and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi for the next year.

The additional secretary further informed that the "Chattogram Metropolitan Sewerage Project for Patenga Catchment" would be implemented under the public private partnership (PPP) initiative by the Chattogram WASA to build an environment-friendly sanitation system at Patenga and adjacent areas in Chattogram.

