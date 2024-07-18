Residential college student killed in clash with police, AL 

A student of the Dhaka Residential Model College has been killed during a clash with the police and the Awami League men in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

Farhan Faiyaz Ratul, the deceased, was a class-XI student of the college. He died at the City Hospital in Mohammadpur area around 3:30pm on Thursday. There were pellet wounds in his body.

The quota reform protesters have been enforcing a complete shutdown on Thursday, as part of their movement for a rational reform into the quota system in the government jobs.