Residential college student killed in clash with police, AL
A student of the Dhaka Residential Model College has been killed during a clash with the police and the Awami League men in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.
Farhan Faiyaz Ratul, the deceased, was a class-XI student of the college. He died at the City Hospital in Mohammadpur area around 3:30pm on Thursday. There were pellet wounds in his body.
The quota reform protesters have been enforcing a complete shutdown on Thursday, as part of their movement for a rational reform into the quota system in the government jobs.
The protesters took to the streets in the Dhanmondi area in the morning and engaged in clashes with the police and the ruling party men in the following hours. There were sporadic clashes in the area until 3:30pm.
At least 10 students have sustained injuries during the clash. A police box in the area was set on fire.
Similar protests were seen at Science Lab and Azimpur areas, while the ruling party men, equipped with machetes, hockey sticks, and other local weapons, also took position at Asad Gate, Dhanmondi-27, Kalabagan, Science Lab and New Market areas.
Students from six to seven educational institutions were among the protesters, while the AL men included leaders and activists from Mohammadpur and Dhanmondi thanas.
In the Dhanmondi area, the students began protesting on the road before the Rapa Plaza at 10:30am. At one stage, the AL men chased them from the main road to the alleys in the Lalmatia area. There were phases of clashes between the two sides in the following hours.