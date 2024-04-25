We don’t see Bangladesh thru other countries’ lens: US official

Explaining the IPS, Maxwell Martin said most of the world's trade takes place in this region, while economic developments are also happening centering this region. Hence the emphasis is being placed on the interests of the world's significant regions, free and open future, economy and prosperity.

Maxwell Martin mentioned Bangladesh as important for South Asia in terms of security. Arguing in favour of his statement, he said, "I am saying it from a positive point of view. All countries in the region are capable of ensuring their own security and can responsibly ensure the security of others.”

He went on saying, “Since independence, we have seen Bangladesh's rapid growth in ability and contribution in the field of security in the region. Along with the ability to ensure its own security, Bangladesh has also progressed in helping others. We are proud to be a partner of Bangladesh.”