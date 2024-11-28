It will take 4-5 years to implement reforms: Rehman Sobhan

Distinguished economist professor Rehman Sobhan remarked that it would require the interim government to remain in power for four or five years to implement the ambitious reform plan it has adopted. However, the current government’s commitment is to handover charges to an elected government within a logical period, probably that period can go up to 18 months or two years.

In this situation, execution of majority of the reform plans will turn into challenge. Therefore, the most important issue right now is who will get responsibility of implementing the reforms that have already been started by the interim government.

Chairman of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Professor Rehman Sobhan, added while speaking on this matter that the reforms that have been started already have to be sustained no matter which party is elected, especially, when it comes to removing discrimination. In that case, if it’s a party that has been in power before, it needs to consider if their commitments and capabilities match their socio-politic support and their past records.

Professor Rehman Sobhan stated this while speaking as the sole speaker at ‘Nehreen Khan Memorial Lecture and Award Ceremony 2024’ organised by East West University in the capital on Wednesday.