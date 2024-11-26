BNP submits 62 proposals to reform constitution

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has made 62 proposals, including inclusion of the election-time caretaker government in the constitution, bicameral parliament, bringing a balance of power between the prime minister and the president and creation of vice president and deputy prime minister posts.

The party submitted the written proposal to the constitution reform commission at the national parliament building on Tuesday morning.

Later, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed this to the newspersons.

Salahuddin Ahmed said that proposals for amendments have been made in 62 areas, ranging from the preamble of the constitution to the schedule.