BNP submits 62 proposals to reform constitution
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has made 62 proposals, including inclusion of the election-time caretaker government in the constitution, bicameral parliament, bringing a balance of power between the prime minister and the president and creation of vice president and deputy prime minister posts.
The party submitted the written proposal to the constitution reform commission at the national parliament building on Tuesday morning.
Later, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed this to the newspersons.
Salahuddin Ahmed said that proposals for amendments have been made in 62 areas, ranging from the preamble of the constitution to the schedule.
BNP has made some new suggestions in the main part of the preamble.
These proposals have been made keeping in mind the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, the bloodshed of the martyrs of the July-August mass uprising, and the current reality of Bangladesh.
The proposals aim to ensure that parliamentary autocracy does not arise in the future.
Salahuddin Ahmed also said that BNP has proposed provisions such as restricting the same individual from serving as prime minister for more than two consecutive terms, creating an upper house in parliament, ensuring that the control over lower courts remains under the Supreme Court, and reinstating the provision for referendums.
He added that the proposals address all aspects of the republic, including the executive, judiciary, legislative, election commission, and the schedule, to establish a democratic system within the constitution. The aim is to create a balance of power in all branches of the state.
Regarding the rewriting of the constitution, Salahuddin Ahmed said that they have proposed extensive amendments to the constitution to make it more democratic and fulfill the aspirations of the people.
When asked how the constitutional amendments would be carried out in the absence of parliament, Salahuddin Ahmed said, "The Constitution Reform Commission would present its proposals to the interim government. The chief advisor has stated that discussions will take place with all political parties, social organisations, experts, and representatives of civil society to finalise the matter."
"In most cases, a consensus will likely be reached, although there might be differences in some areas. In areas where agreement is achieved, if these commitments are reflected in the electoral manifesto, all parties will pledge to implement the changes to the constitution once they come to power after the next election," he added.