70 in 1,000 girls become teenage mothers

Armina, 19, works at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur. She was married five years ago while she was in class nine and gave birth a year later.

The child of Armina now lives with their grandmother, Hamida Begum, in Panchapukur of Nilphamari. Hamida Begum spoke to Prothom Alo on 7 February. She said Armina is the second among her two sons and two daughters. She married off her daughters while they were in class nine and both gave birth to babies after a year.

Though Hamida Begum married off her daughters at an early age due to poverty, she did not want her daughters to become mothers early. Armina became ill severely during her pregnancy.