Two US officials due in Dhaka to discuss reforms, Myanmar situation

Andrew R Herrup, deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, is scheduled to arrive on the next day, 16 April. Susan Stevenson, the US chargé d’affaires to Myanmar, will accompany Herrup during his visit to Bangladesh.

It is going to be the first high-level US delegation to visit Bangladesh since Donald Trump assumed office as President of the United States on 20 January.

According to diplomatic sources, Nicole Chulick is likely to meet with top officials of the interim government to discuss the ongoing reform process, particularly the country’s transition to democracy. She is expected to explore ways how the US can support the transition process in Bangladesh.