Army chief off to USA, Canada on official visit

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Tuesday left Dhaka for the USA and Canada on an 11-day official visit, said a release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR) this morning.

"During the visit, he will participate in meetings with high-ranking military and civilian officials of the UN Headquarters, the USA and Canada to discuss matters related to the UN peacekeeping mission, increasing capacity of the army, developing bilateral relations and determining the future course of action and discuss various issues of mutual cooperation," it said.

The army chief will return home on 25 October, the release added.