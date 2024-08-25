Chief adviser Dr Yunus urges national unity amid flood crisis

Interim government Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, said on Sunday that all necessary steps have been taken to restore normalcy in the flood-affected regions of Bangladesh. Speaking in a televised address, Prof Yunus emphasized the importance of both domestic and regional cooperation to tackle such crises in the future.

“We are one family. We have one goal,” Prof Yunus declared. “We are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our youth, and we are ready to take on this challenge.” He called on the nation to support these efforts wholeheartedly, stressing the need to focus on long-term solutions rather than seeking immediate fixes or resorting to vigilante justice.