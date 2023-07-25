'Magnitude of leaked personal data could not be found out'

State minister for information and communication technology (ICT), Junaid Ahmed Palak has said they could not find out as to how much personal data has been leaked from the website of the Office of the Registrar General, Birth & Death Registration.

The investigation committee also could not find out it, he said adding no punishable measures will be taken in connection with the incident.

The state minister made this disclosure after a review meeting at the ICT Division in the capital’s Agargaon on Monday.

The Digital Security Agency organised the meeting with 29 important information infrastructure on the investigation report submitted by the probe committee formed over the leakage of personal information of ‘millions of people’.

State minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed presided over the meeting.