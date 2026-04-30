Former mayor Selina Hayat Ivy granted bail in 2 cases

Former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, Selina Hayat Ivy, has been granted interim bail in two murder cases filed with Siddhirganj police station.

The High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher passed the order with a rule today, Thursday, after hearing separate bail petitions filed by Ivy.

The two cases were filed on 11 September 2024 and 30 June 2025. She was shown arrested in one case on 2 March and in the other on 12 April.