Former mayor Selina Hayat Ivy granted bail in 2 cases
Former mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation, Selina Hayat Ivy, has been granted interim bail in two murder cases filed with Siddhirganj police station.
The High Court bench comprising Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher passed the order with a rule today, Thursday, after hearing separate bail petitions filed by Ivy.
The two cases were filed on 11 September 2024 and 30 June 2025. She was shown arrested in one case on 2 March and in the other on 12 April.
After failing to secure bail in the lower courts, the jailed former mayor filed separate petitions with the High Court. Senior lawyers Sara Hossain and Motahar Hossain Saju represented Ivy, assisted by SM Hridoy Rahman. Deputy Attorney General Syeda Sajia Sharmin appeared for the state.
Earlier, Ivy was arrested from her residence in Deobhog area of Narayanganj city, in the early hours of 9 May last year. She was later shown arrested in three murder cases and two attempted murder cases linked to the anti-discrimination movement led by students and public.
She secured bail from the High Court in those five cases on 9 November last year. The state filed separate appeals against the bail orders in the Appellate Division.
On 12 November, the Chamber Court stayed the High Court’s bail and sent the petitions to the Appellate Division’s regular bench for hearing. The matters are still pending.
According to Ivy’s lawyers, on the same day she secured bail in those five cases (in November last year), she was shown arrested in another five cases following fresh appeals. Her name was not included in the first information reports of those cases.
On 26 February, she obtained six months’ interim bail from the High Court in those five law suits as well. The state challenged those bail orders in the Appellate Division.
On 5 March, the Chamber Court stayed the High Court’s bail after a hearing and sent the petitions to the Appellate Division’s regular bench. A hearing on the state’s petitions was held on 27 April, and the Appellate Division fixed 3 May for its order.
Meanwhile, after securing bail in 10 cases, Ivy filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the process of showing her arrested in those two cases filed with Siddhirganj police station.
Following a preliminary hearing, the High Court issued a rule with an order on 26 April. The rule asked why showing her arrested in these two cases should not be declared unlawful and in violation of fundamental rights.
Ivy served as mayor of Narayanganj municipality from 2003 to 2011. She later won three consecutive elections as mayor of the newly formed Narayanganj City Corporation.