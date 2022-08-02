Tk 2.36b Teletalk project postponed to save dollars

"Today's meeting approved seven projects, but postponed a fresh project of Teletalk," said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters.
He said the Teletalk project was postponed as it would cost dollars from the country's reserve of foreign currencies but it is so much essential right now.
The minister said the project was not cancelled. It will be implemented later, he added.
The new project titled " Commercial Introduction of 5-G technology in the Teletalk Network in Dhaka Metropolitan area" involving Tk 236.54 crore was designed to implement by December 2023.
The main objectives of the project include to introduce 5-G technology commercially, to raise interest among the people over 5-G technology, and encourage other mobile phone operators to introduce 5-G services.
The largest project among four fresh ones approved in the meeting is "Land Acquisition, providing compensation to the victims and their rehabilitation in order to establish the divisional headquarters for Mymensigh Division Project" with the cost of Tk 1,224.81 crore.
Three other new projects are "Strengthening research activities of Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA)" with the estimated cost of Tk 164.01 crore; "Procurement of Equipment and Machineries from Belarus for Selected Municipalities and City Corporations" with Tk 150.62 crore; and "Extension and Modernisation of Dhaka Central Drug Addiction Treatment Centre" with Tk 162.34 crore.
The three revised projects are Rehabilitation of 67A, 67, 67B and 68 polders along the Naf River in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas to improve the border security on Bangladesh- Myanmar Border (first revised) project" with additional cost of Tk 227.02 crore (Now the cost raised to Tk 368.67 crore); Uttara Lake Development (1st revised) Project with additional cost of Tk 53.41 crore (now cost is Tk 90.74); and Jail Training Centre, Rajshahi (1st revised) project with additional cost of Tk 25.36 crore (now cost is Tk 98.78.crore).