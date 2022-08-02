Tk 2.36b Teletalk project postponed to save dollars

The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday suspended a Tk 236-crore project of Teletalk on commercial introduction of 5-G services in the capital as a part of the government's austerity measures amid the global crisis.

But the Ecnec approved seven other development projects with the estimated cost of Tk 2,007.57 crore (only additional costs of the three revised projects were counted here).

The approval came from the Ecnec meeting held at the NEC conference room. Prime Minister and Ecnec chair Sheikh Hasina joining it through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganobhaban.