Ex-BCL leader Masud beaten to death in Rajshahi. He lost a leg earlier

Abdullah Al Masud, a former leader of Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League at Rajshahi University, has been beaten to death.

He came under attack at Binodpur bazar adjacent to Rajshahi University on Saturday night, and later he was critically injured and was handed over to the police station.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 12:30am.

SM Masud Parvez, the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Boalia police station, confirmed the incident.

He told Prothom Alo that the attack on Masud stemmed from allegations of violence against students and the public on 5 August.

Later a group of students immediately took him to the Matihar police station.