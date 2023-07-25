US doesn’t disclose visa restrictions against anybody: Miller

The US does not disclose visa restrictions as a policy. However, it discloses restrictions in other areas. The US also opposes restrictions on human rights at the same time. US state department spokesperson Mathew Miller said this in response to a question during a regular press briefing on Monday local time.

A newsperson in the press briefing said that a massive protest is ongoing in Bangladesh. The government is carrying out attack on peaceful processions of the oppositions demanding resignation of the prime minister. The law enforcements are checking the cellphones of the opposition parties and internet service is being shut down during their programmes. Opposition leaders are being sued and arrested in different cases. Even the deceased are not being spared from the cases. In this context, will the US impose visa restriction on people who are obstructing the democratic process and breaching human rights in Bangladesh ahead of the national election?