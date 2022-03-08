BAF fully capable of protecting Bangladesh air space: Air Chief

The 3-day long Annual Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force named “WINTEX-2022”, which began on Sunday, is continuing in full swing.

The main objective of “WINTEX-2022” is to assess BAF present capability and also to identify different weaknesses to improve further through evaluation of tactics and acquisition of assets. Overall, this exercise is surely going to expand BAF capability to safeguard our national airspace in coming days.

The Air Chief also visited BAF Base Bangabandhu in Dhaka and Base Sheikh Hasina in Cox’s Bazar on the same day on Monday to witness the exercise.