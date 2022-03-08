BAF fully capable of protecting Bangladesh air space: Air Chief

The 3-day long Annual Exercise of Bangladesh Air Force named “WINTEX-2022”, which began on Sunday, is continuing in full swing.
The main objective of “WINTEX-2022” is to assess BAF present capability and also to identify different weaknesses to improve further through evaluation of tactics and acquisition of assets. Overall, this exercise is surely going to expand BAF capability to safeguard our national airspace in coming days.
The Air Chief also visited BAF Base Bangabandhu in Dhaka and Base Sheikh Hasina in Cox’s Bazar on the same day on Monday to witness the exercise.
After witnessing the exercise in Chattogram, Chief of Air Staff also said that after learning from this exercise our pilots would attain more efficiency in their profession, says a press release of Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).
As part of the exercise, BAF pilots are conducting various types of mission with fighter, transport & helicopters following air combat tactics and procedures since 6 March.
All such mission includes Combat Air Patrol (CAP), ground attack, troops and logistic transportation, tactical reconnaissance, Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) and Combat Air Support (CAS) for own land and maritime forces.
The exercise mission and activities are carried out all over Bangladesh airspace from six major BAF bases and its different units located at Shamsernagar, Tangail, Sudharampur, Lalmonirhat, Rasulpur, Bogura, Barisal.
Apart from different aircraft and helicopters, all BAF personnel along with Air Defence Radar, Surface to Air Missile (SAM) units are also taking part in this exercise.