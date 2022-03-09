BAF’s winter exercise concludes

During the exercise, the pilots of Bangladesh Air Force practised various types of aerial tactics including air strikes, interceptions, surveillance of enemy positions, supply of supplies, transfer of troops and weapons, special operations, search and rescue missions, etc.
In addition to air operations, all exercises related to the ground defence system were also carried out.
Scramble by Air Defense Alert (ADA) aircraft to neutralise enemy intruders and Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) by Mi-171sh helicopter with BAF commando unit to rescue injured personnel from the battlefield were the highlights of his day.
Chief of Air Staff visited different BAF Units in Dhaka to check their preparedness, said an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
Through this three-day long exercise, the existing combat capability of BAF was assessed, and weak points were identified. Accordingly necessary recommendations would be made to improve Bangladesh Air Force capabilities.
All the BAF personnel and weapon systems of Bangladesh Air Force including fighter, transport aircraft, helicopters and Missile units participated in the exercise from different BAF bases, stations and units located all over Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Army, Navy, Civil Defence and BNCC (Air Wing) participated in the exercise in limited scale to make the exercise more effective and realistic.