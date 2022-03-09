BAF’s winter exercise concludes

During the exercise, the pilots of Bangladesh Air Force practised various types of aerial tactics including air strikes, interceptions, surveillance of enemy positions, supply of supplies, transfer of troops and weapons, special operations, search and rescue missions, etc.

In addition to air operations, all exercises related to the ground defence system were also carried out.

Scramble by Air Defense Alert (ADA) aircraft to neutralise enemy intruders and Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) by Mi-171sh helicopter with BAF commando unit to rescue injured personnel from the battlefield were the highlights of his day.