Ban on motorbike movement on Padma Bridge temporary: State minister

The state minister said movement of motorcycles will be allowed on the bridge following the installation of speed gun and CCTV camera.
The Bangladesh Bridge Authority, however, will decide when motorcycles will be allowed to ply on the bridge, he added.
As to the movement of ferry at Shimula jetty at Mawa end, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said the government has no plan to stop the movement of ferry on Shimulia-Majhikandi route. If there is a demand of vehicles, ferries will continue to operate and there are still six ferries operating at Shimula jetty and if there is no demand, ferries will not operate any more, he added.
Regarding the unscrewing nuts of Padma Bridge, the state minister said Khaleda Zia made negative remarks on Padma Bridge and she predicted the Padma Bridge will collapse. As a result, some of her followers removed these nuts.
In 2018, Khaleda Zia said the construction of the Padma Bridge is nothing but a patchwork so nobody should cross it. Referring to these remarks, the state minister said supporters of Khaleda Zia are out to implement it.
Asked on the launch operation in southern region in the coming days, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said there will be no trouble in launch operation despite the opening of the Padma bridge rather traveling will be more enjoyable.
Launch owners will operate vessel with more specific plans, he added.