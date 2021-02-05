Bangabandhu architect of independent Bangladesh: Amartya Sen

Terming Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the architect of independent Bangladesh, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said Bangalees have many things to learn from his ideology.

“He (Bangabandhu) was the great political leader of Bangladesh, the most respected person of Bengal and the architect of independent Bangladesh. His influence on the people’s life in Bangladesh is still huge. Calling him ‘Father of Bangladesh’ or ‘Bangabandhu’ will be very inefficient,” he wrote in an article, reports BSS.

The article was published in Indian Anandabazar Patrika today (Friday) on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.