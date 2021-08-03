Bangabandhu Corner to be set up at Punjab university

The initiative has been taken to mark the celebration of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to a statement issued in Dhaka on Tuesday by the Bangladesh mission in New Delhi.
The Bangabandhu Corner will gradually be converted into a centre as agreed by the university authorities.
Among the total students, Lovely Professional University has more than 3,000 foreign students from over 50 countries across the world in its 600 acres campus.
The university is playing a pioneering role in sports and athletics. Eleven students of the university are participating in the Tokyo Olympic.
Around 750 Bangladeshi students are studying at the university, the highest number on a single campus outside Bangladesh.
During his visit on the university campus, the Bangladesh envoy interacted with the Bangladeshi students and enquired about their wellbeing.
The Bangabandhu Corner will have a life-size portrait of Bangabandhu, copies of the ‘Unfinished Memoirs’ and the ‘Prison Diaries’ apart from other books on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh’s history, culture and socio-economic development.
There will also be audio-visual interfaces for information sharing on Bangabandhu and Bangladesh.
Once the Bangabandhu Corner is established in the university, it would become a knowledge platform for students from India and abroad to know about the life, work and philosophy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh and the greatest Bengali of all times.
Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi is also working on establishing Bangabandhu Centre in different public or private educational institutions in India, the statement added.