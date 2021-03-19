Bangabandhu dedicated entire life for wellbeing of Bangalees: Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dedicated his entire life for wellbeing of the people of Bangladesh.
“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a person of principles who dedicated his entire life for the Bengali people, their language and their wellbeing,” he said while speaking at a function at the National Parade Ground here this afternoon.
The function was arranged marking the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the country’s independence.
Chaired by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the function was also addressed, by cultural affairs minister KM Khalid and Syed Manzoorul Islam of Dhaka University.
Paying deep tributes to Bangabandhu, the Sri Lankan premier said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was determined to continue his freedom struggle for creation of a new nation in 1971.
“Unfortunately he could not realise the dream he nurtured,” Rajapaksa said, “I understand the great loss that occurred on 15 August in 1975. On that day, the nation lost a hero, the father of independence.”
Despite this setback, he said, Bangladesh continues to flourish under the apt leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina that is the best honour to Bangabandhu.
Recalling the historic relations of the two neighbours, Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka is one the first countries that established diplomatic relations with a new nation – the People’s Republic of Bangladesh – in 1971.
“In this 21st century, with the great aspiration for Asian prosperity, our new generation needs to be aware of the countless sacrifices made by their forefathers to achieve freedom,” he said.
As a neighbour and close friend, he said, Sri Lanka stands side by side with Bangladesh to ensure greater freedom and prosperity.
Quoting Bangabandhu, the Sri Lankan premier said the objectives of economic transformation of the both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the eradication of poverty and achieving development goals.
He said Bangladesh’s proposal to promote blue economy in the Bay of Bengal continuously inspires “our approach on maritime affairs”.
Noting that Bangladesh is considered as one of the key emerging economic power houses in the South Asia, Rajapaksa said it remains as an important trading and investment partner for his country.
About the Bangladesh’s success in agriculture that attracts Sri Lanka, he said Bangladesh continues to provide training and capacity building to this end.
The Sri Lankan premier extended his heartfelt compliments and sincere and warm wishes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her government and the people of Bangladesh.