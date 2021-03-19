Bangabandhu dedicated entire life for wellbeing of Bangalees: Rajapaksa

Paying deep tributes to Bangabandhu, the Sri Lankan premier said Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was determined to continue his freedom struggle for creation of a new nation in 1971.

“Unfortunately he could not realise the dream he nurtured,” Rajapaksa said, “I understand the great loss that occurred on 15 August in 1975. On that day, the nation lost a hero, the father of independence.”

Despite this setback, he said, Bangladesh continues to flourish under the apt leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina that is the best honour to Bangabandhu.

Recalling the historic relations of the two neighbours, Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka is one the first countries that established diplomatic relations with a new nation – the People’s Republic of Bangladesh – in 1971.

“In this 21st century, with the great aspiration for Asian prosperity, our new generation needs to be aware of the countless sacrifices made by their forefathers to achieve freedom,” he said.

As a neighbour and close friend, he said, Sri Lanka stands side by side with Bangladesh to ensure greater freedom and prosperity.