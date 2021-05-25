Bangla Academy director general Habibullah Sirajee passes away

Bangla Academy director general Habibullah Sirajee passed away on Monday at a city hospital in the capital. He was 72.

The Ekushey Padak-winning poet was on life support at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital since 27 April due to stomach-related complications.

He passed away at 11:00pm, Bangla Academy Secretary and acting director general AHM Lokman told UNB.

Sirajee was hospitalised on 25 April and shifted to the ICU due to severe complication in his intestine and the digestive system. A medical board was formed for his treatment. The poet had undergone an operation on 27 April.