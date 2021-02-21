Bangla grammar: Written in Gazipur, printed in Lisbon

A visit to certain historic places can really take one on a trip back in time, to past historic events. That is what happened when standing in front of the one-story school building. It was 287 years ago, around 1734, that a Portuguese Christian priest came to the present Nagrai village of Gazipur. Bangla grammar was first written by this priest, Manuel da Assumpcam.

The abundance of greenery surrounding the area indicates how the church, are surrounding area and the residence of priest Manuel da Assumpcam were at that time.

A elderly man of the area said the surrounding gajari forest was also the abode of tigers 50 years ago. Catholic priest Assumpcam had tried to understand Bangla by talking to the people of the villages in this forest. Learning the language of this region was necessary to preach the religion. So, he had collected many words and wrote these down on paper. But the language had no grammar. So the priest started writing the grammar. He had worked hard for nearly a decade. Having finished the writing, he went to his country Portugal. Then the first Bangla grammar was printed in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, in 1783.