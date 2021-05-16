Banglabazar teeming with crowds returning to Dhaka after Eid

The Eid holiday is over and people from the southern region are streaming back to the capital city Dhaka. From Sunday morning, the river routes at Banglabazar in Madaripur and Shimulia in Munshiganj have been teeming with people making their way back to Dhaka. As the pressure of passengers mounts, traffic piles up at all the approach roads to the terminals.

According to sources at the BIWTC terminals, there had been immense crowds at the two ferries of the Banglabazar-Shimulia route and in the bustle, heat and rush, five people died in a stampede. After that, 13 to 15 of the 18 ferries were kept operational.

With crowds arriving at the terminals again from early Sunday morning, people are being given priority over vehicles on the ferries. Members of the law enforcement are on duty at the terminals.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at around 10:30am Sunday, BIWTC ferry terminal manager (commerce) Md Salauddin Ahmed said, “We have 18 ferries in our fleet. With pressure of Dhaka-bound people and vehicles mounting since the morning, 13 ferries are running. If the pressure of passengers and vehicles increases further, we will operate all the ferries if required.”