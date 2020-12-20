Bangladesh Air Force to get high-performance fighter planes: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the process is going on to purchase ultra-modern and high-performance fighter planes for the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) as part of the government’s move to make the force more developed and a modern to implement the “Forces Goal-2030”.

“The process is underway to purchase more modern and high-performance fighter planes and other equipment for the air force aimed at making it further developed and modern to implement the “Forces Goal-2030”,” she said while addressing virtually as the chief guest the “President Parade (Winter)-2020” from her official Ganabhaban residence in the capital.

Besides, the BAF is going to get soon the air defence system integration, unmanned aerial vehicle system, mobile gap filler radar and ultra-modern air defence radar, she said.