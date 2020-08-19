Bangladesh to get priority when India makes COVID-19 vaccine: Shringla

Visiting Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said Bangladesh will get the COVID-19 vaccine India is producing on a priority basis.

Shringla said that following a ‘working lunch‘ hosted by Bangladesh foreign secretary for his Indian counterpart at the Hotel Sonargaon in the afternoon.

Maintaining that Bangladesh is always a priority country for India, Shringla said India is in the third stage of trial of the vaccine and eyeing to produce the vaccine on a large scale.