Bangladesh to get priority when India makes COVID-19 vaccine: Shringla

Visiting Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday said Bangladesh will get the COVID-19 vaccine India is producing on a priority basis.
Shringla said that following a ‘working lunch‘ hosted by Bangladesh foreign secretary for his Indian counterpart at the Hotel Sonargaon in the afternoon.
Maintaining that Bangladesh is always a priority country for India, Shringla said India is in the third stage of trial of the vaccine and eyeing to produce the vaccine on a large scale.
Bangladesh's foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said they discussed ways to enhance the relations between the two countries in economic and other sectors.
Momen also said he conveyed Bangladesh’s readiness to trial the vaccine India is producing.
“There is a chance of collaboration between India’s pharmaceutical companies with those of Bangladesh. We’ve sought India’s cooperation to this end,” Momen said.
Bangladesh’s foreign secretary said during the meeting they reviewed various positive initiatives taken by both countries before COVID-19 outbreak. There has been progress on movement of freight train and land connectivity has resumed slowly. Moreover, experimental transshipment connection has been established which is a positive sign.
“There are various areas of cooperation such as loan agreements, power sector and infrastructure sector. Some of those has been stalled. The Indians who were working in Bangladesh went back but they are starting to come again. We’ve proposed ‘air transport bubble’ between two countries. Bangladesh is actively considering it and we’re hopeful start it soon. Air bubble would facilitate the travel of Bangladeshi nationals who were taking treatment in India. It would also facilitate the visit of Indian consultants in Bangladesh. So we’re considering to start air bubble soon,” Masud Bin Momen said.
We’ve discussed on border killings. We will try to hold a director general-level meeting of BGB and BSF. He will give necessary suggestions before the meeting so that we can stop the unexpected deaths on border area.
Momen also said they have taken a decision to hold foreign minister-level meeting of Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) soon to hasten the implementation of various ongoing projects between two countries.
Momen said they discussed on the issues which can still be improved.
He said Bangladesh expressed their concern as border killings have increased in first seven months on this year.
“Also, some Bangladeshi nationals are detained in some parts of India. Some 25 Bangladeshi fishermen are detained in Assam’s Dhubri area. Indian foreign minister has assured to take measures so that those Bangladeshis can return quickly.”
The Bangladesh foreign secretary requested Shringla to expedite return of the Tablig members of Bangladesh who were stranded due to COVID-19 lockdown in India.
Bangladesh also urged India to pressurize Myanmar to repatriate Rohingya refugees.
“India would start its term as as non-permanent member of UN Security Council from 1 January. Rohingya issue is a matter of concern for us. We’ve been trying to pass a resolution in the security council on the Rohingya issue but could not get success due to opposition from several permanent members. We have sought India's cooperation in this end,” Momen adds.
The two countries also discussed on how to celebrate the remaining programmes of the Mujib Barsho, marking the birth centenary of Father of The Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, that has been changed due to COVID-19 outbreak.
India has shown interest on extending their cooperation on holding programmes marking Mujib Barsho in capital cities and UN headquarters.