Shringla makes sudden visit to cement ties

Highly placed sources in the government said there are all sorts of discussions and speculations over China’s influence in this region in the context of geopolitics. The issues not related to relations between the two countries are being exaggerated by the media of both countries. The general idea is being propagated that relations between Bangladesh with India are on shaky ground.

These matters will be clarified in the discussions between the two foreign secretaries. It is imperative to make clear that such issues do not have any detrimental impact on relations. Relations between Bangladesh and India are deep-rooted. The two foreign secretaries will discuss the need to ensure that such reports do not cast shadow on the relations.

Speaking to this correspondent, the source said that there had been news reports in the media of Bangladesh and India that Indian high commissioner Riva Ganguly Das did not get any response to her efforts to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina. But this news was baseless. In fact, the prime minister has not met any foreign officials due to COVID-19. The prime minister’s office on Monday asked the foreign ministry to arrange courtesy calls of foreign ambassadors from September. It is expected that Riva Ganguly will meet the prime minister then.