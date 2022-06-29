Bangladesh among top six countries

The European Union has received at least 648,000 applications seeking asylum last year, a 33 per cent rise from 2020, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said in a report on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is among top six countries whose citizens are seeking asylum in the block.

The EUAA released a 385-page annual report on the state of asylum in Europe at a virtual event in Brussels on Wednesday local time.

The report highlighted the situation of 2021 and early 2022, especially the impact of Russian invasion in Ukraine.